Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $266.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after buying an additional 284,309 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,886 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 823,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 85,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $930.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

