Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $1.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

MDC stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $964,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,942.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796,773 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

