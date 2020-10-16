Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14).

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ContraFect by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic influenza infections.

