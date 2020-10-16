Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,242,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Autoliv by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALV opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

