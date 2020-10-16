Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78.

AVGO stock opened at $379.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.11. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 57.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 104.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

