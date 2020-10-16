Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.