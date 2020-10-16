Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Bank of America raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 521,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.