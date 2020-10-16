Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSIG. BofA Securities upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 112,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

