BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.27.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $127,105.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,345.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 66,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,801,374.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,779,720.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 905,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 375,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,979 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

