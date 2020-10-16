Brian J. Cooke Buys 3,000 Shares of Castings PLC (LON:CGS) Stock

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,690 ($12,660.05).

Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.16. Castings PLC has a one year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80).

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

