Brian J. Cooke Buys 3,000 Shares of Castings PLC (LON:CGS) Stock

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,690 ($12,660.05).
Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.16. Castings PLC has a one year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80).
Castings Company Profile
