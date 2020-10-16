Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.31 ($63.90).

FRA BNR opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €54.34 and its 200 day moving average is €48.12. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

