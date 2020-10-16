Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

