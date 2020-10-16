Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Brainsway in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Brainsway has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainsway stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.19% of Brainsway worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

