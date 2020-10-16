Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 263 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.10% of Autoliv worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after buying an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,534,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 184,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

ALV stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

