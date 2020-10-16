Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 16,415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

