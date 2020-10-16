Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.50% of Green Dot worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Green Dot by 51.8% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after buying an additional 247,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,406.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $926,554. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

