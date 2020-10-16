Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $73.24 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

