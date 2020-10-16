Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 50,035 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 314,092 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.