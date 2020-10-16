Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 15,090 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 475.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 131,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 206.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 98,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 72.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

