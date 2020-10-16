Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $83.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.