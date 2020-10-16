Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $86.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 162,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,060,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.51.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.