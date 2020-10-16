Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.12% of NetApp worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 53.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 243,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 85,107 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in NetApp by 19.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NTAP stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

