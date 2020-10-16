Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.29% of Tompkins Financial worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on TMP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

TMP opened at $56.57 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million.

Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

