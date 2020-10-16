Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 539,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after acquiring an additional 439,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day moving average of $170.61. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $195.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.15.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,134.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

