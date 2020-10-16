Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $56,101,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,209.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,795.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

