Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 998.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

NYSE:CLX opened at $218.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

