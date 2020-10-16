Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,901,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,776,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Shares of AVB opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

