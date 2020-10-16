Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 19,925 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

