Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNSO opened at $4.70 on Friday. Bonso Electronics International has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

