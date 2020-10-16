Boenning Scattergood Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NBTB stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

