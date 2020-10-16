Blockport Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00267405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.01419480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00149671 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.