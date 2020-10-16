BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 312.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

NYSE:BLK opened at $646.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $648.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

