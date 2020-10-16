BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 75.6% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRA stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 44,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

