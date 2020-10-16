BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 75.6% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FRA stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
