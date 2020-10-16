BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSTC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $450.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 52.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 131.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

