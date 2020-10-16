Biorem (CVE:BRM) Shares Up 1.4%

Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 46,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 20,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million and a PE ratio of -20.59.

Biorem (CVE:BRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.96 million during the quarter.

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

