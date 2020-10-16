BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $69.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.98.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,644,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,744,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

