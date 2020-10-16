BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $2,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 978.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 730.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

