BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 237.8% in September

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BCDA stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 441.82% and a negative net margin of 3,331.90%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCardia will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.