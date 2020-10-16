Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BPTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Bio-Path stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

