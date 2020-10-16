Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Insider Buys £2,260,050 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,897,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £2,260,050 ($2,952,769.79).

LON BBB opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. Bigblu Broadband plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.90 ($1.54). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90.

Get Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) alerts:

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (12.10) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.