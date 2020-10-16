BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE BGSF opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. BG Staffing has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that BG Staffing will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

