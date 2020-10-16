Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.34.

BRY stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.73.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

