Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.67

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.67 and traded as high as $216.38. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $212.31, with a volume of 4,850,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.81. The firm has a market cap of $505.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $56.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.