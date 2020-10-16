Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HENKY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

