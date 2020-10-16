Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

