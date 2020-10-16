Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $53.70 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,209.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,795.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

