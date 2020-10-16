Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,209.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2,795.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

