Barclays Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Neutral

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.