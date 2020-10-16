Barclays Trims Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price to $18.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 89.67% from the company’s current price.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $719.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

