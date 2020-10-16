Barclays Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 14.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.